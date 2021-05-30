Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) Cut to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Eurocommercial Properties in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Eurocommercial Properties stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Eurocommercial Properties has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.

At the outset Eurocommercial invested in a variety of countries, including France where the Company made its first investment in 1992 with the acquisition of Les Atlantes shopping centre in Tours. In 1994 Eurocommercial purchased Curno in Bergamo, marking its first acquisition in Italy. Eurocommercial moved into the Swedish market in 2001.

