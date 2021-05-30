EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Update

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 83.9% from the April 29th total of 788,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $963,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,812.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 154,633 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 202,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

NYSE EVTC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.53. 263,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,264. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.01.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. On average, analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.