Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Exchange Income from $39.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

EIFZF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 699. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

