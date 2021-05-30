Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 477.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in Facebook by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC raised their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.92.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,879,284 shares of company stock worth $565,801,844 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock opened at $328.73 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

