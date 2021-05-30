Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.28

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.28 and traded as high as $12.21. Farmer Bros. shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 84,954 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $214.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.37 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 13.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter worth $2,409,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 602.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 67,321 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

