FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Up 75.0% in May

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the April 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ FFBW opened at $11.28 on Friday. FFBW has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65.

Get FFBW alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FFBW stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 352.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of FFBW worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.