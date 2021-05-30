Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the April 29th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.63. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $55.31.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th.
About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
