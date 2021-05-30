Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the April 29th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.63. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $55.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after buying an additional 38,786 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,342.2% during the first quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

