Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 576 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FORM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,680,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,487,000 after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,324,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,980,000 after purchasing an additional 142,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,309,000. FMR LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at $19,578,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

