Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 215 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 24.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $20,087,000. High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

VONG opened at $65.88 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.72 and its 200 day moving average is $214.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

