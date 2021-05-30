Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,719 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 24.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ally Financial by 603.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 33,758 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ally Financial by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,794 shares of company stock worth $2,815,196. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $55.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

