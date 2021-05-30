Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 2,131 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 265.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,411.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,332.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,017.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

