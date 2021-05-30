Financial Analysis: Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) vs. NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) and NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Artius Acquisition and NewMarket’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artius Acquisition N/A 427.92% 2.95% NewMarket 12.62% 34.79% 12.72%

55.1% of Artius Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of NewMarket shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of NewMarket shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Artius Acquisition and NewMarket, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artius Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 NewMarket 0 0 0 0 N/A

Artius Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.88%. Given Artius Acquisition’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Artius Acquisition is more favorable than NewMarket.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Artius Acquisition and NewMarket’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artius Acquisition N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A NewMarket $2.01 billion 1.87 $270.57 million N/A N/A

NewMarket has higher revenue and earnings than Artius Acquisition.

Summary

NewMarket beats Artius Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artius Acquisition

Artius Acquisition Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. It also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers, and individual customers. In addition, it engages in the antiknock compounds business, as well as contracted manufacturing and services activities. The company has operations in the North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

