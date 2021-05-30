Financial Comparison: China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) & NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) and NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get China Minsheng Banking alerts:

This table compares China Minsheng Banking and NBT Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NBT Bancorp $494.56 million 3.42 $104.39 million $2.37 16.45

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than China Minsheng Banking.

Dividends

China Minsheng Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. NBT Bancorp pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Minsheng Banking and NBT Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A NBT Bancorp 27.26% 11.48% 1.22%

Risk and Volatility

China Minsheng Banking has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Minsheng Banking and NBT Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Minsheng Banking 0 0 0 0 N/A NBT Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

NBT Bancorp has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential downside of 16.65%. Given NBT Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than China Minsheng Banking.

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats China Minsheng Banking on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, home, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; micro-credit products for individuals; debit and credit cards; and safe deposit boxes. In addition, it provides payment and collection, and clearing services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; individual forex settlement, forex remittance, travelers promissory notes, collection, individual deposit certificate, and guarantee letter products; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance, investment banking, and asset management services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. The company has approximately 140 branch-level institutions, 1,178 business outlets, 1,106 community sub-branches, and 138 small business sub-branches. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 141 branches and 176 ATMs in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.