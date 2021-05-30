Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Hits $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 138.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Fire Lotto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $157,813.75 and approximately $275.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded up 46.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00111751 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002388 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.21 or 0.00705769 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Fire Lotto Coin Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.