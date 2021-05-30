First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of FDEU stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $13.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

