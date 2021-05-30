First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.
Shares of FDEU stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $13.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile
