First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Down 55.5% in May

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the April 29th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.