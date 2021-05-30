Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Floor & Decor reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 338.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,494,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 411,576 shares of company stock valued at $42,067,408. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,925,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $41,868,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,005,000 after acquiring an additional 413,188 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,193,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 935.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 332,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

FND traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.31. 659,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.78 and its 200 day moving average is $97.52. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $116.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.