Flux Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.09 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. Flux has a market cap of $25.09 million and approximately $257,011.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flux has traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar. One Flux coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.22 or 0.00419623 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.16 or 0.00303382 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00160585 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00010538 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004018 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000239 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 150,963,493 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

