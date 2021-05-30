Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTS. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$55.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$25.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.97 and a 52 week high of C$56.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9500001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

