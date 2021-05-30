Fountain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,072.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Fountain has a market capitalization of $785,886.82 and approximately $8,072.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fountain

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

