Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,133,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,826,109. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 99.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.46.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.