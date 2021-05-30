Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,000. Facebook makes up about 4.4% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.4% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 52,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust boosted its holdings in Facebook by 81.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 106,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,309,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.73. 12,037,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,025,631. The company has a market cap of $932.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.69. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.92.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $17,259,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,879,284 shares of company stock worth $565,801,844 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

