Fundamental Research Cuts Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Price Target to C$9.46

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) had its target price trimmed by Fundamental Research from C$9.88 to C$9.46 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSE GCM opened at C$5.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$318.56 million and a PE ratio of 3.39. Gran Colombia Gold has a one year low of C$4.95 and a one year high of C$8.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$129.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gran Colombia Gold will post 2.0899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Gran Colombia Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

