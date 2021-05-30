Fure Financial Corp Has $34,000 Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Fure Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 210.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.18. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.