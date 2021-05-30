Fure Financial Corp Sells 51,454 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fure Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,454 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.9% of Fure Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.80 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.40.

