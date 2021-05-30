FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.69.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $45.97 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,862.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

