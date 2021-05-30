FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Increased by Truist Securiti

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $5.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.67 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $157.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.90. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $96.16 and a 52 week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,454,000 after purchasing an additional 199,579 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,705,000 after purchasing an additional 112,998 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 134,426 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.4% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 425,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

