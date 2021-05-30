FY2021 EPS Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Reduced by Analyst

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $13.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.80. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $178.13 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,289,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,983,000 after purchasing an additional 479,823 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,521,000 after purchasing an additional 299,988 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

