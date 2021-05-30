GAM Holding AG Invests $257,000 in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 62.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after purchasing an additional 130,063 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 342.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 39,855 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 68.7% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $108,906.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $528,536.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,917 shares of company stock worth $11,969,323 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

DNLI opened at $63.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.04. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.49 and a beta of 1.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

