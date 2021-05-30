GAM Holding AG Sells 3,980 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 231,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

TPX stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Insiders have sold a total of 186,672 shares of company stock worth $7,164,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

