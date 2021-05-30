Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEND) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the April 29th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VEND stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Generation Next Franchise Brands has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Generation Next Franchise Brands
