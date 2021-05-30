Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEND) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the April 29th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VEND stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Generation Next Franchise Brands has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Generation Next Franchise Brands alerts:

About Generation Next Franchise Brands

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a franchisor, owner and managing member, and direct seller of unattended retail kiosks. The company was formerly known as Fresh Healthy Vending International, Inc and changed its name to Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc in March 2016.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Next Franchise Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Next Franchise Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.