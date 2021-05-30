Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the April 29th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,201,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GAHC opened at $0.00 on Friday. Global Arena has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Get Global Arena alerts:

Global Arena Company Profile

Global Arena Holding Inc, through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Arena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Arena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.