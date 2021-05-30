Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 161.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,208 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

QYLD opened at $22.21 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71.

