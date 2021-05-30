good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Short Interest Up 104.4% in May

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 364,200 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the April 29th total of 178,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of good natured Products stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,746. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.92. good natured Products has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $2.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on good natured Products from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on good natured Products from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

