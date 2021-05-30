Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Short Interest Up 121.3% in May

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,697,100 shares, an increase of 121.3% from the April 29th total of 3,477,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,769,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ETHE stock traded down $2.39 on Friday, hitting $25.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,480,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,071,682. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07.

