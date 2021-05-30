Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Down 49.5% in May

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the April 29th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Daniel Roitman bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $497,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 340,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,058.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 517.5% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 68.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLRE opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $9.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $146.40 million during the quarter.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

