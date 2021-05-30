Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Down 49.5% in May

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the April 29th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.
In other news, Director Daniel Roitman bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $497,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 340,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,058.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GLRE opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $9.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.34.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $146.40 million during the quarter.
About Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.
