GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 7,342 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 50.9% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 350,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a PE ratio of 287.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $79.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

