Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 44,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

