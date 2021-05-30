Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $388,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,031 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.