Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.600-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.46. 685,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,442. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,027 shares of company stock worth $840,387. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

