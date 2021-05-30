Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Short Interest Down 49.5% in May

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the April 29th total of 115,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 601,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HCDI opened at $3.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Harbor Custom Development has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $8.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCDI. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 333,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 199,870 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 85,166 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

