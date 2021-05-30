Hays (LON:HAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $171.50

Hays plc (LON:HAS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 171.50 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 171.50 ($2.24), with a volume of 650630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.60 ($2.22).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Hays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 136.67 ($1.79).

Get Hays alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 165.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 150.93. The company has a market cap of £2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.