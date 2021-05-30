Head-To-Head Survey: Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) vs. Falcon Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:FCAC)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and Falcon Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:FCAC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and Falcon Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -24.18% -60.50% -21.70% Falcon Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oak Street Health and Falcon Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 0 1 14 0 2.93 Falcon Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oak Street Health currently has a consensus price target of $69.42, suggesting a potential upside of 14.95%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than Falcon Capital Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Falcon Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oak Street Health and Falcon Capital Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $882.77 million 16.47 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -109.80 Falcon Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$17.38 million N/A N/A

Falcon Capital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oak Street Health.

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Falcon Capital Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Falcon Capital Acquisition

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

