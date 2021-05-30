Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.730-1.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.43 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

