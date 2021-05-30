Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce sales of $107.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.63 million and the lowest is $104.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $79.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $458.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $448.90 million to $465.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $474.92 million, with estimates ranging from $465.10 million to $479.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCCI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.80. 42,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $745.30 million, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

