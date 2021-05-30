Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.500-9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,108. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $864,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $864,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,197,765.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,349.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,764. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

