HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 28,660 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $28,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 373.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 85,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 67,187 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 594.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 75,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $84.14 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.69 and its 200 day moving average is $80.65.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

