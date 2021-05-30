HNI (NYSE:HNI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded HNI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of HNI opened at $45.62 on Thursday. HNI has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.11.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. HNI’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $161,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,454.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $42,786.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,423.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,705 shares of company stock worth $1,142,024. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after buying an additional 172,584 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of HNI by 51.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HNI in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HNI by 9.8% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HNI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

