IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Trading 32.9% Higher

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF)’s share price traded up 32.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 36,676 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 17,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDXAF)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

