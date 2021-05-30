IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNX opened at $9.39 on Friday. IKONICS has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 million, a PE ratio of -104.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07.

Get IKONICS alerts:

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter.

In other IKONICS news, insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $64,179.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,440.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

IKONICS Company Profile

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for IKONICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IKONICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.